590 KQNT · Spokane's News Radio

This Morning with Gordon Deal
On Air
This Morning with Gordon Deal
Glenn Beck
Up Next
Glenn Beck
Full Schedule
Gov. Jay Inslee: Washington Reopening Strategy

Gov. Jay Inslee: Washington Reopening Strategy

Help With Your Bills Powered By: Western Advisors

Help With Your Bills Powered By: Western Advisors

Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'

Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'

Confirmed: Hoopfest Postponed

Confirmed: Hoopfest Postponed

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

Washington Schools Ordered Closed for the Remainder of the School Year

Washington Schools Ordered Closed for the Remainder of the School Year

Help With Your Bills Powered By: Western Advisors

Help With Your Bills Powered By: Western Advisors

Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Register for Spokane Hoopfest 2020! August 22-23

Register for Spokane Hoopfest 2020! August 22-23

31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Current WeatherSpokane, WA
51°
Latest Traffic Report

More Stories

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home

Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home

Gov. Jay Inslee Extends Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order

Gov. Jay Inslee Extends Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order

Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus

Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus

Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade postponed until Summer

Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade postponed until Summer

Rush Limbaugh Morning Update
Rush Limbaugh Morning Update
The Sean Hannity Show
The Sean Hannity Show
The Glenn Beck Program
The Glenn Beck Program
The Buck Sexton Show
The Buck Sexton Show
View More Podcasts

Shows

Sports

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew

Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew

Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial

The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven

The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven

Politics

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans

Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans

Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19

Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19

Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year

Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year

Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus

Weird News

This Week's Weird News 4/24/20

This Week's Weird News 4/24/20

Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout

Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout

Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her

Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her

Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning

Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning

Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video

Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video

Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary

Crazy Video Has Dogs Chasing Cow Into Pool, Cowboys, Hysterical Commentary

Events

View More
- The Good Feet Store

The Good Feet Store

Entertainment - Lilac City Brewfest 2020

Lilac City Brewfest 2020

Sports - Hoopfest 2020

Hoopfest 2020

Concerts - Def Leppard - Motley Crue - Poison -- 9/2 @ T-Mobile Park

Def Leppard - Motley Crue - Poison -- 9/2 @ T-Mobile Park

590 KQNT · Spokane's News Radio
Listen Now on iHeartRadio